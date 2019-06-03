My Favorite Album: Meg Olsen

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week it's singer/songwriter Meg Olsen, who plays Bar Lubitsch this week...
Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney
Ram (Apple Music)
Picking just one favorite album is next to impossible for me, as clichéd as that may sound. I am huge Beatles fan, but I couldn’t begin to fathom picking just one favorite Beatles album. I am also a big Joni Mitchell fan but, again, it’s a bit of a Sophie’s Choice situation. Same goes with Bowie, Kate Bush, The Smiths and many, many others. So instead I’m going with a record that has been a consistent favorite of the last 10 years or so, and that album is Ram by Paul & Linda McCartney. Like I said I am a huge Beatles fan (essentially since birth), but somehow I didn’t discover Ram until way later on. It’s the perfect lazy Saturday record, and when I am home it’s on my turntable more often than not these days.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Apparently, at the time it wasn’t that well received but then "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey" was Paul’s first post-Beatles number one single, so I am not sure I totally buy that. It was also supposed to have deepened the rift between McCartney and Lennon with songs like “Too Many People” being perceived as a direct attack on John. But what I hear when I listen is a light-hearted album that manages to keep things musically interesting and takes you on a little adventure.Speaking from experience, it’s good as an artist to step back and stop taking yourself so seriously all the time. Ram just sounds like it was fun to make. You can tell they are having a really good time recording this record. I love songs like “Heart of the Country” and “Long Haired Lady” that could have easily fallen off the White Album apple cart. My partner and I take turns playing the title track on the ukulele for our two year old son which he loves. It’s a classic, but often overlooked, album.
Meg Olsen plays at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 at Bar Lubitsch.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!