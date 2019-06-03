My Favorite Album: Meg Olsen

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week it's singer/songwriter Meg Olsen, who plays Bar Lubitsch this week...

Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney

Ram (Apple Music)

Picking just one favorite album is next to impossible for me, as clichéd as that may sound. I am huge Beatles fan, but I couldn’t begin to fathom picking just one favorite Beatles album. I am also a big Joni Mitchell fan but, again, it’s a bit of a Sophie’s Choice situation. Same goes with Bowie, Kate Bush, The Smiths and many, many others. So instead I’m going with a record that has been a consistent favorite of the last 10 years or so, and that album is Ram by Paul & Linda McCartney. Like I said I am a huge Beatles fan (essentially since birth), but somehow I didn’t discover Ram until way later on. It’s the perfect lazy Saturday record, and when I am home it’s on my turntable more often than not these days.