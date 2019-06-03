 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
Meg OlsenEXPAND
Meg Olsen
Bridgette Aiken

My Favorite Album: Meg Olsen

Brett Callwood | June 3, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week it's singer/songwriter Meg Olsen, who plays Bar Lubitsch this week...

Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney
Ram (Apple Music)

Picking just one favorite album is next to impossible for me, as clichéd as that may sound. I am huge Beatles fan, but I couldn’t begin to fathom picking just one favorite Beatles album. I am also a big Joni Mitchell fan but, again, it’s a bit of a Sophie’s Choice situation. Same goes with Bowie, Kate Bush, The Smiths and many, many others. So instead I’m going with a record that has been a consistent favorite of the last 10 years or so, and that album is Ram by Paul & Linda McCartney. Like I said I am a huge Beatles fan (essentially since birth), but somehow I didn’t discover Ram until way later on. It’s the perfect lazy Saturday record, and when I am home it’s on my turntable more often than not these days.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

Apparently, at the time it wasn’t that well received but then "Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey" was Paul’s first post-Beatles number one single, so I am not sure I totally buy that. It was also supposed to have deepened the rift between McCartney and Lennon with songs like “Too Many People” being perceived as a direct attack on John. But what I hear when I listen is a light-hearted album that manages to keep things musically interesting and takes you on a little adventure.Speaking from experience, it’s good as an artist to step back and stop taking yourself so seriously all the time. Ram just sounds like it was fun to make. You can tell they are having a really good time recording this record. I love songs like “Heart of the Country” and “Long Haired Lady” that could have easily fallen off the White Album apple cart. My partner and I take turns playing the title track on the ukulele for our two year old son which he loves. It’s a classic, but often overlooked, album.

Meg Olsen plays at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4 at Bar Lubitsch.

My Favorite Album: Meg Olsen
Apple Music

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >