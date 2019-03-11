My Favorite Album: Lower Class Brats

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's Bones, singer with local punks the Lower Class Brats.

The Damned

Machine Gun Etiquette (Chiswick)

The Damned are the quintessential punk band. They never let the punk genre define them; instead they defined and challenged punk rock with every album they made. Their first record without Brian James to control the group, Captain Sensible moved to guitar and chief songwriter duties and it definitely had everything to do their sound expanding. Machine Gun Etiquette is not just a punk rock classic — it’s a classic rock & roll LP, period.

It’s got it all: the aggressive proto-thrash of “Love Song," the gothic punk ballad “Plan 9 Channel 7,” the foot-stomping glam of the title track. And closing the LP with one of the greatest pop-punk anthems ever written: “Smash It Up.” It’s their Sgt. Pepper and they didn’t have George Harrison to muck it up with some horrible sitar tune!!