My Favorite Album: Louichi Mayorga of Luicidal

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's Louichi Mayorga, original member of Suicidal Tendencies and now of Luicidal.

It was summer of 1973. I was living in Santa Monica and my cousin gave me a recorded cassette of Led Zeppelin 1. Up until then the only music I knew was what my parents played, like big band, soul, Motown and traditional Mexican music. When I first heard Led Zeppelin 1, I instantly connected to it and it was as if the band recorded this album just for me. For the whole summer I listened to this album nonstop. When the movie The Song Remains the Same came out, I realized that what I wanted to do for the rest of my life is play music. I had basic guitar skills but after that experience I was fully inspired. There are no words for the feeling that went through me. I swear, when I walked out of the theater I felt like I just met God and it was like lightning hit me. I practiced nonstop.

I joined my first rock band in 1975-76 and it was like the Yardbirds of the Westside, with Mike Clark and Grant Estes, who both later were pivotal in the making of the crossover sound of Suicidal Tendencies. My biggest influence in my songwriting really came from the Dunnigan brothers. They wrote the music for "I Saw Your Mommy," "Suicidal Failure," "Fascist Pig" and a few more off the first ST album, and I wrote the other tracks based on their songwriting model.