The Reluctant Apostles with Katey Sagal, third from left.EXPAND
The Reluctant Apostles with Katey Sagal, third from left.
My Favorite Album: Katey Sagal

Brett Callwood | April 29, 2019 | 9:09am
"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's beloved actress Katey Sagal, who performs at The Mint with her Americana rock band The Reluctant Apostles on May 1 and 2.

Aretha Franklin
Spirit In the Dark (Atlantic)

So many to choose from! I remember saving up to buy albums and playing them constantly. Learning every song. Every word on them. Al Green's Love and Happiness. Joni Mitchell's Blue. Aretha Franklin's Spirit in the Dark. Blind Faith. Any and all records by Laura Nyro. One of those is my fave. It’s a toss up. But I’ll say ... Aretha ... Spirit In the Dark. I was a young teenager and this record moved me in a way that was different.
Incredible singing and playing. Aretha brings you into her world. Soulful and intimate. And very sexy!

Katey Sagal & the Reluctant Apostles play with Greg Antista & the Lonely Streets and Annika Bennett featuring Taylor Mackall at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, then with Caleb Henry & the Customs at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, at The Mint.

