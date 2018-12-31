My Favorite Album: Gilby Clarke

"My Favorite Album" is a new weekly column, which will see us ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's former Guns N' Roses rhythm guitarist turned awesome solo rocker Gilby Clarke.

T. Rex, The Slider

My favorite album of all time is tricky. … I change my mind all the time depending on what's going on around me, my mood and inspiration. Sometimes it’s Sticky Fingers by The Rolling Stones, Let It Be by The Beatles or Ziggy Stardust by David Bowie. but The Slider by T. Rex is my go-to favorite album of all time.

A perfect blend of blues, rock and pop. Some people consider this a glam record, I guess it is, but it’s so much more than that. The songs are the winner here: "Rock On," "Telegram Sam" and, of course, "The Slider." When I first heard The Slider, it was the sound of God saying “Aha.” This is the music I have been looking for my whole life. It’s such a great-sounding record by way of a Les Paul, at the hands of the master, Marc Bolan. The blend of a dirty Les Paul guitar/Marshall amplifier with an acoustic guitar is perfection. The percussion played by Mickey Finn and those great background vocals by Flo & Eddie.

Marc's voice is so dramatic, you feel like you are in the room with him while he’s telling stories of "riding like a cowboy in the graveyard of the night.” You may not understand it but you feel it. Plus, the cover photo is by Ringo Starr. I wore this record out through high school, my young and restless Hollywood days, and then I handed it down to my daughter Frankie. I got my Les Paul and I’m gonna slide…

Gilby Clarke plays at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 3, at the Canyon Club, 28912 Roadside Drive, Agoura Hills. Also, Wednesday, Feb. 13, at the Whisky A Go Go.