My Favorite Album: Brian Peraza of Jesus & the Dinosaurs

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's Brian Peraza, singer and guitarist with Fairfield garage punks Jesus & the Dinosaurs.

The Cure

Faith (Fiction)

For my favorite album, I would say it would definitely be Faith (1981) by The Cure, which coincidentally just turned 38 years old on April 14. I feel that this album opened up another dimension for music and sound in my head — this is an album that immediately changed my understanding of the process of creating an atmosphere and a concept through sound.