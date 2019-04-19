My Favorite Album: Bob Moses

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's Jimmy Vallance of Canadian electronic duo Bob Moses, who play Coachella again this weekend.

Massive Attack

Mezzanine (Circa/Virgin)

A record that [bandmate] Tom [Howie] and I go back to time and time again is Massive Attack’s Mezzanine. It just celebrated its 20th anniversary but still sounds like it was made yesterday, or might even be coming out tomorrow.