My Favorite Album: August Burns Red's JB Brubaker

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column that will see us ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's JB Brubaker, guitarist with Pennsylvania metalcore outfit August Burns Red.
To pick an all-time favorite album feels like an almost impossible task, but I landed on Funeral by The Arcade Fire. This album came out when I was still in college, and a buddy of mine shared it with me. I didn’t immediately click with Win Butler’s vocals and wrote the album off at first. It wasn’t until I gave it a couple more spins that the record began to grow on me. (I find that albums that immediately click tend to have less lasting value versus an album that you have to spend some time with to appreciate.)
What I love about “Funeral” is how textured and full the album sounds. There are so many layers to the songs. The Arcade Fire were on the cutting edge of a movement of indie-rock music, and they led a huge pack of imitators and copycats. There is so much diversity on the album, and the pacing is just perfect. These songs are timeless for me, and somehow feel both fresh and nostalgic at the same time.
August Burns Red plays with Fit for a King, Miss May I and Crystal Lake at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, at the Glass House.
