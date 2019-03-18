My Favorite Album: Amyl & the Sniffers' Amy Taylor

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's Amy Taylor, singer with Australian punks Amyl & the Sniffers.

I really like a lot of different music so it’s hard to pick a favorite album. I’ve been listening to a lot of Minor Threat again and some Australian artists like NASHO and C.O.F.F.I.N., as well as Surfbort and Warthog from NYC. I don’t know, there’s so much good music, it makes my ears want to pop off my face.

