My Favorite Album: 88Glam

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's Coachella performers 88Glam.
DEREK WISE: It's a hard question 'cause it feels like it's always changing when I fall in love with a new project. But my favorite album's gotta be Currents by Tame Impala. Doesn't matter the mood I'm in or the time of day, that album's a vibe. It's still in rotation on my playlist.
88 CAMINO: Ariel Pink’s Dedicated to Bobby Jameson has a song for all of my moods and is pretty sick for reminiscing on pleasant times of the past. I play it often. I enjoy most how obfuscated the vocals are and how I never really get tired of playing it. Some songs have special meanings to me conveyed through the lyrics. I listened to this album going through different things in life, so it automatically brings me back to these times and makes me feel nice.
