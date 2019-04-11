 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
88GlamEXPAND
88Glam
Elie

My Favorite Album: 88Glam

Brett Callwood | April 11, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's Coachella performers 88Glam.

DEREK WISE: It's a hard question 'cause it feels like it's always changing when I fall in love with a new project. But my favorite album's gotta be Currents by Tame Impala. Doesn't matter the mood I'm in or the time of day, that album's a vibe. It's still in rotation on my playlist.

88 CAMINO: Ariel Pink’s Dedicated to Bobby Jameson has a song for all of my moods and is pretty sick for reminiscing on pleasant times of the past. I play it often. I enjoy most how obfuscated the vocals are and how I never really get tired of playing it. Some songs have special meanings to me conveyed through the lyrics. I listened to this album going through different things in life, so it automatically brings me back to these times and makes me feel nice.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

My Favorite Album: 88Glam
Mexican Summer

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >