Music Pick: Spear of Destiny

There was a time in the mid-'80s when British mildly Goth post-punkers Spear of Destiny, led by the charmingly moody Kirk Brandon, had a string of hits, not least the endearing call to arms of "Never Take Me Alive." Brandon had a previous brush with near-fame thanks to the band Theatre of Hate and their "Do You Believe in the Westworld" single that seems to end up on every punk compilation album and box set. But anyway, the days of chart success are firmly behind Spear of Destiny, and now they have to be content touring as cult heroes before a loyal set of fans. In a just world, Brandon would be bigger than Morrissey. Local punk oiks The Wraith also play.

Spear of Destiny play on Saturday, March 9, at the Regent.