Music Pick: Zoë Keating

In many ways, the low tones of the cello are more visceral and deeply convulsive than the high-flying melodic sorties of a violin. In Zoë Keating's hands, the cello becomes an even more expressive instrument that's capable of expansive grandeur on her 2018 EP, Snowmelt. These "four songs from the end of a long winter" include the aptly titled "Icefloe," a slow-moving soundscape that's distinguished by Keating's mournful streaks of cello, which move majestically across the ice like heavy, looming, slowly twisting clouds. "Possible" is another instrumental passage that's propelled by quivering shivers of cello that unwind and unfurl like flags in a cold, austere wind. Keating is a former member of Rasputina and has recorded with Amanda Palmer, but she reveals more of her range in her own engrossing compositions.

Largo at the Coronet, 366 N. La Cienega Blvd., L.A.; Wed., June 12, 8 p.m.; $35. (310) 855-0350, www.largo-la.com.