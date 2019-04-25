 


Dillinja
Music Pick: Xcellerated Presents Dillinja, Bass Brothers//Mad Ting!! Presents Hatcha, Youngsta

Lily Moayeri | April 25, 2019 | 4:00pm
Dillinja is a mythical figure in North America. The prolific UK drum ‘n’ bass producer/DJ, spearhead of the bone-shattering Valve Sound System and label of the same name is a true icon of the genre, going back decades. Making only three stops this side of the pond, a Dillinja sighting Stateside is a rare occurrence. Xcellerated, with its ongoing run of legendary talent, is the perfect place to experience Dillinja’s guaranteed mindblowing set with Bass Brothers as a worthy lead-in. Behind Dillinja’s cherubic exterior is a technical master and the original gangster of drum ‘n’ bass. His tracks run the gamut of drum ‘n’ bass styles, hitting the mark every time, and lasting the test of time. It’s a twofer this particular evening as dubstep dons Hatcha and Youngsta take over the second room for the heavy bass party, Mad Ting!!

Xcellerated Presents Dillinja, Bass Brothers//Mad Ting!! Presents Hatcha, Youngsta takes place at 10 p.m. on Friday, April 26 at Catch One.

Lily Moayeri has been writing about music since she attended college the first time, with the occasional article on television, art, fashion and random elements of pop culture. She is a major contributor to the textbook The Guerilla Guide To Music.

