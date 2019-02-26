 


Music Pick: Waxahatchee, Bonny Doon

Falling James | February 26, 2019 | 8:07pm
AA

"We sit on a crowded ship," Katie Crutchfield confides on "Singer's No Star," a contemplative love song from Waxahatchee's Great Thunder EP. "It's not the ending that's the tragic part/If you'd get off my shoulders and sit beside me, we would both be fine." Such pastoral folk-rock ballads as "Chapel of Pines" and "You're Welcome" are laid-back contrasts to the more rocking grunge-pop songs from the Alabama singer's 2017 album, Out in the Storm, which featured such fuzzed-out anthems as "Brass Beam" and "Never Been Wrong." On her current tour, Crutchfield is backed by Detroit indie rockers Bonny Doon, who also will perform their own set. Bonny Doon's 2018 record, Longwave, is an assortment of low-key, rootsy rambles and gentle folk rock.

Pappy & Harriet's Pioneertown Palace,  53688 Pioneertown Road Pioneertown; Sat., March 2, 9 p.m. 760-365-5956, www.pappyandharriets.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

