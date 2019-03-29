Music Pick: Vince Staples

Compton-born, Long Beach–bred rapper Vince Staples has, in the 3½ years since his Summertime '06 debut album, seen his stock rise to the point that he's one of the most interesting and exciting hip-hop artists in the world right now, never mind the States or this region. His performance at Coachella last year was superb, as was the FM! album that dropped in November. Not as caustic as Big Fish Theory in 2017, at least on the surface, FM! benefits from incisive lyrics that seem to lull you into a sense of calm before hitting you over the head. It's a fantastic album, from an artist who only seems to get better.

Vince Staples plays with Jpegmafia at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31, at the Novo.