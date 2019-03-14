Music Pick: Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats

This bill is co-headlined by two European rock acts that serve as throwbacks to the psychedelic rock sounds of the '60s and '70s. British band Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats specialize in generating a dirty, grungy din that could have served as the soundtrack of an early 1970s Brit biker movie. Their latest record, 2018's Wasteland, features guitarist/vocalist Uncle Acid steering the band through another serving of darkness-tinted garage rock that is equally hypnotic and catchy. Sweden's Graveyard have spent the last decade putting together a heavier retro-rock sound that straddles the line between the rumble of vintage Black Sabbath and the layered compositions of classic Deep Purple. The group's albums, such as 2018's Peace, are enhanced by guitarist/vocalist Joakim Nilsson's ability to turn on a dime from a hard-rock roar to a bluesy, soulful croon.

Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats play with Graveyard, Peace Across and The Wasteland at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 15, at the Wiltern.