Music Pick: T.S.O.L. and The Dwarves

Falling James | April 4, 2019 | 12:00pm
Featuring original members Ron Emory (guitar), Mike Roche (bass) and Jack Grisham (vocals), T.S.O.L. continue with their unique combination of savage intensity and fulsome power leavened with morbid humor, which stands out even more in an era when so much punk rock is now fangless. Making this bill especially thrilling is the addition of The Dwarves, the profanely provocative hell-raisers led by singer Blag Dahlia and guitarist HeWhoCannotBeNamed. It's hard to believe that The Dwarves began as relatively restrained garage rockers who eventually evolved into the ferocious provocateurs we know and fear today, freely mixing nudity, sex and gratuitous violence onstage. In their heyday, Dwarves shows would last just 15 minutes before the stage was trashed in a glorious spectacle of blood and wrecked instruments. These days, there is more of a method to their madness and (barely) controlled chaos. With Stalag 13 and Infirmities.

The Roxy, 9009 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; Sun., April 7, 7 p.m.; $22. (310) 278-9457, theroxy.com.

 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

