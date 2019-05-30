 


    Herban Planet
Music Pick: Tijuana No! With Ceci Bastida

Falling James | May 30, 2019 | 10:00am
Overlooked by most white rock audiences during their heyday, Tijuana No! were one of the great punk bands of the 1990s, blending the social activism of The Clash with the hardcore subversion of The Dead Kennedys and the frantic ska rhythms of The Specials, and mixed further with rap, psychedelia, reggae and traditional Latin music. The Mexican band were unique in that they featured three distinctively charismatic lead singers — the clownish punk provocateur Luis Güereña, the more pop-minded Ceci Bastida and stalwart percussionist/flutist Teca García. Tijuana No! have never been quite the same after Güereña died in 2004, although García continues to perform with slashing guitarist Jorge Jiménez, agile drummer Alejandro Zúñiga and ace bassist Jorge Velázquez. Bastida has backed Julieta Venegas and found success as a solo artist, and she makes a rare return at this free show. With Dub 8 and Blanco y Negro.

Levitt Pavilion at MacArthur Park, 2230 W. Sixth St., Westlake; Sat., June 1, 7 p.m.; free. (213) 384-5701, www.levittla.org.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

