Music Pick: The Weirdos

L.A. first wave punks The Weirdos have a storied history. Having formed in 1975, just as the genre as we know was taking shape, and surrounded by the likes of the Germs, Dickies, Dils and X, they released a string of groundbreaking singles including 1977's "Destroy All Music" and the following year's "We Got the Neutron Bomb." They broke up in '81 and occasionally reformed and split again, but they've now been gigging and recording since 2013. In 2016, classic lineup member Bruce Moreland rejoined, and the band has been putting on some spectacular live shows ever since.

The Weirdos play with The Stitches, Shattered Faith, Jail Weddings and Loose Trucks at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Alex's Bar.