Music Pick: The Warlocks

Although L.A. musical insurrectionists The Warlocks share a name with the original iteration of The Grateful Dead and can also be classified as a psychedelic band, that's about all the two groups have in common aesthetically. Unlike The Dead, whose early psychedelic leanings soon devolved into aimlessly soggy, fairly insipid country-rock jamming, singer-guitarist Bobby Hecksher's Warlocks have always plunged fully into the dark, trippy side of things. The group's 2016 album, Songs From the Pale Eclipse, is infused just as much with post-punk experimentation as it is with overtly psychedelic explorations when Hecksher murmurs cryptically under a veil of shadows and distorted guitars. In The Warlocks' early days, their sonic ramblings could be unfocused, but Pale Eclipse is a disciplined, emotionally varied landscape in which inventive, hypnotic guitars blend with Hecksher's hazy, bleary-eyed revelations. With Stevenson Ranch Davidians and Low Volts.

The Hi Hat, 5043 York Blvd., Highland Park; Sat., April 6, 8 p.m.; $15. (323) 258-4427, hihat.la.