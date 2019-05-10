Music Pick: The Strokes

Admit it — who knew that The Strokes were even still around? They made such an impact with the Is This It? debut album at the start of the millennium that they were headlining festivals around the world before they'd really gotten started with comparisons to the Velvet Underground dialing up the unnecessary pressure. The last album was Comedown Machine in 2013, but that seemed to pass without much fanfare. Before that, Angles in 2011. Ditto. But let's face it — when The Strokes play The Wiltern, the biggest cheers will still be for "Last Night" and "Is This It?" It's fair to say that they peaked early but, hey, they've held on to an enviable fanbase and that's not for nothing.

The Strokes play at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 13 at The Wiltern.