Music Pick: The Stranglers

You can look at the current version of The Stranglers in two different ways. On the one hand, the British band have been touring and recording since 1990 without Hugh Cornwell, the group's original guitarist and surly, misanthropically romantic lead singer, and they've never had quite the same impact, apart from some scattered chart success in Britain, without their main voice. On the other hand, The Stranglers haven't performed locally in years, so this concert at the Regent offers a very rare chance to be dazzled again by the intricate, Doors-y flurries of notes from keyboardist Dave Greenfield and the wiry, muscular, hard-edged bass lines of Jean-Jacques Burnel, who also sang some of The Stranglers' early classics. Unfortunately, due to health problems, founding drummer Jet Black no longer tours with the band. Veteran second-wave Italian hardcore survivors Rappresaglia open.

The Regent Theater, 448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.; Wed., May 29, 8 p.m.; $40. (323) 934-2944, www.spacelandpresents.com.