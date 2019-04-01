Music Pick: The Rubens, Veronica Bianqui

2018 was a big year for Australian pop-soul rockers The Rubens, as they went out on tour in the States, Europe and Australasia before releasing their third album, LO LA RU, and then opening for Pink on 42 of her mega-shows. That's quite a successful 12 months. Apparently, that recent album was recorded in a World War II bunker in their hometown of Menangle, Australia, which is a fascinating nugget. They play at the Moroccan with Echo Park garage-soul singer Veronica Bianqui, and that makes for a bill that is just similar enough to work but different enough to not get dull. Bianqui aims to blend the raw, hard passion of garage rock with the sweet melodies of R&B and girl groups, and that makes for some wonderful tunes.

The Rubens play with Veronica Bianqui and Future Jr at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 1, at the Moroccan Lounge.