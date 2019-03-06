 


The Monochrome Set
Simon Hegenberg

Music Pick: The Monochrome Set

Falling James | March 6, 2019 | 3:41pm
Although The Monochrome Set emerged during the British punk-rock explosion in 1978, their music soon evolved into a wide variety of styles that anticipated modern  indie pop. Lead singer Bid was briefly in The B-Sides, a group with Adam Ant (then known as Stuart Goddard). Former Adam Ant bassist Andy Warren has been a longtime member of The Monochrome Set, although the group's lineup has changed many times during their extensive career. The compilations Volume, Contrast, Brilliance ... (Sessions & Singles Vol. 1) and last year's The Monochrome Set: 1979-1985: Complete Recordings are good places to catch up with their idiosyncratic early work. Their most recent album of new material, 2018's Maisieworld, encompasses stirring pop-rock anthems such as "Stage Fright" and the sly folk-rock ditty "I Feel Fine (Really)."

The Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park; Sun., March 10, 8 p.m.; $20. (213) 413-8200, spacelandpresents.com/events/echoplex.

