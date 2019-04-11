 


    Herban Planet
Music Pick: The Interrupters
Robert Ortiz

Music Pick: The Interrupters

Brett Callwood | April 11, 2019 | 2:00pm
AA

For a while there, it looked like ska-punk had gone stale. The likes of No Doubt, Save Ferris and the Mighty Mighty Bosstones had had their day, and anything that did emerge seemed utterly derivative and devoid of the sort of energy required to really make this music bounce. Then came Los Angeles' The Interrupters, and we could breathe a collective sigh of relief. Fronted by Aimee Allen (aka Aimee Interrupter), who's backed by the Bivona brothers, Kevin, Justin and Jesse, the band formed in 2011 and last year's Fight the Good Fight album was their third. They've just kept getting better, and the future looks bright both for the band and the genre.

The Interrupters play with Masked Intruder and Rat Boy at 8 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, at the Observatory.

