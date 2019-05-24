Music Pick: The Hives, Refused and Bleached

"I was under the rubble, but I'm back again/Did you miss me, baby?," Howlin' Pelle Almqvist wonder on The Hives' new single, "I'm Alive." "I climb back up from the bottom of the stairs/They're dancing on my grave, but I'm not in there." The song is midtempo and more serious than some of the Swedish band's earlier garage-rock anthems, but it represents another triumphant rise from the grave by ever-demonstrative and rambunctious Hives. They're co-billed with their countrymen Refused, a harder and heavier group who mix hardcore and metal on their sludgy 2015 Epitaph Records release, Freedom. The bill is brightened by locals Bleached, who are emerging from a relatively long absence with such new musical variations as "Shitty Ballet," an acoustic-driven reverie, and the funky disco/new-wave dance-pop of "Hard to Kill," from their upcoming album, Don't You Think You've Had Enough?

Fox Theater Pomona, 301 S. Garey Ave., Pomona; Tues., May 28, 8 p.m.; $34.50. (877) 283-6976, www.foxpomona.com.