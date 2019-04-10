 


4
The Hillbilly Moon Explosion's Emanuela Hutter
The Hillbilly Moon Explosion's Emanuela Hutter
Courtesy of the artist

Music Pick: The Hillbilly Moon Explosion

Falling James | April 10, 2019 | 1:00pm
AA

The Hillbilly Moon Explosion aren't doing anything new, but they sure do it with a lot of style and sass. The Swiss rockabilly band are fronted by Emanuela Hutter, who purrs swing, garage rock and torch ballads with a beguiling charisma. On the group's latest album, The Sparky Sessions, Hutter's winsome, melodic vocals are contrasted by the gruff, Lemmy-like delivery of guest star Mark "Sparky" Phillips from Demented Are Go. The odd couple's duets range from the groovy garage-soul of "Broken Love" and the punky "Obsession" to the breezy country swing of "My Love for Evermore" and an alternately lilting and surly version of Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You." Hutter's singing shines like a bluesy beacon through the fuzzy guitar shivers of "Black Ghost," one of the record's heavier tracks. With The Delta Bombers and The Hurricanes.

The Yost Theater, 307 N. Spurgeon St., Santa Ana; Fri., April 12, 8 p.m.; $20 & $55. 888-862-9573, www.yosttheater.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

