Music Pick: The Exploited

When you say the word “punk” to people perhaps only vaguely familiar with the genre/scene, Exploited frontman Wattie Buchan is what many of them envisage. With his famous mohawk and Scottish sneer, he looks like everything that the likes of Rancid wanted to be. Meanwhile, the band have been putting out solid material since forming in ’79, part of the British “second wave.” The “Punks Not Dead” track from the 1981 album of the same name is their rallying call, their call to arms, and perhaps their best know song but while they have hardly been prolific, later material is worth the effort, including 1996’s Beat the Bastards and 2003’s Fuck the System.

The Exploited play with D.I and Total Chaos at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 19 at Novo; then at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 26 at The Observatory.