Music Pick: The Dream Syndicate

This in-store should be a fun, intimate show for paisley underground pioneers The Dream Syndicate. A day earlier, they're playing at the Grammy Museum with fellow paisley underground bands The Bangles, The Rain Parade and The 3 O'Clock, a special event for sure, but this promises to be special in a more "up close and personal" sort of way. There's a new album, These Times, out this year, not to mention a compilation/covers/collaboration record with the aforementioned other three PU bands, where all four perform each other's music. But to be fair, they've stayed active and remarkably consistent since reforming in 2012, having split in '89. Long may it continue.

The Dream Syndicate plays at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7 at Amoeba.