Music Pick: The Dils

Brett Callwood | March 15, 2019 | 12:00pm
AA

The good people at Alex's Bar sure know how to put on a quality punk-rock show. This one is a superb four-band bill, headlined by local punk pioneers The Dils. Original member Chip Kinman has gallantly picked himself up and revived the band this year following the death of his brother and bandmate, Tony, in May of last year. Nothing, apparently, can stop The Dils, and it'll be great to hear tunes such as "I Hate the Rich" and "You're Not Blank" blasted from a stage again. Also playing are Minutemen/Stooges man Mike Watt and his Missingmen, plus The Horseheads (original members of Tex & the Horseheads) and The Last. Get there early, because that is a killer lineup from start to finish.

The Dils play at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at Alex's Bar.

