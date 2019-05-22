 


The Dead Boys with Ricky Rat, center.EXPAND
The Dead Boys with Ricky Rat, center.
Music Pick: The Dead Boys

Brett Callwood | May 22, 2019 | 3:00pm
With every passing gig, it becomes more and more clear that this current version of The Dead Boys, with original members Cheetah Chrome and Johnny Blitz joined by Jason Kottwitz, Jake Hout, and Ricky Rat (the latter of awesome Detroit band the Trash Brats — check them out), is here to stay and for good reason. The proof will come when (or if) they eventually put out brand new material, but this Stiv-less band has fought against the odds and become a frankly terrifying live proposition. It shouldn’t work, but it does. Frontman Hout does a tremendous job of channeling Bators while adding a little bit of himself, and that’s the key. They’re paying respects while moving forward.

The Dead Boys plays with The Roxy Suicide, Time Out, Robbers, The Raskins and Maximum Bob at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 23 at the Whisky A Go Go. Then with Nico Bones, The Side Eyes and Mink Daggers at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 at Alex's Bar.

