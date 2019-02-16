 


4
The CoathangersEXPAND
The Coathangers
Matt Odom

Music Pick: The Coathangers

Falling James | February 16, 2019 | 4:43pm
"Fuck the NRA/Ya, you're talking freedom/ya, you're talking rights/while you keep your eye on your bank accounts/attacking those lucky to survive," Julia Kugel sneers on "F the NRA," from The Coathangers' upcoming album, The Devil You Know. Outraged by the rise in gun violence in this country, the singer-guitarist puts the National Rifle Association squarely in the cross-hairs for once, and the two-minute-plus blast is a good example of how timely and relevant punk rock can still be. "Human farming, human target," Kugel laments before drummer Stephanie Luke and bassist Meredith Franco second her emotions on the shout-along chorus. The Atlanta trio revealed a gift for mixing such outrage with unusual post-punk grooves and straight-ahead punk drive on their 2016 record, Nosebleed Weekend, which was leavened with coolly groovy pop interludes and savage wit. Also at Alex's Bar on Friday, Feb. 22.

The Coathangers with Prettiest Eyes and Traps PS at Teragram Ballroom, 1234 W. Seventh St., Los Angeles; Thurs., Feb. 21, 9 p.m.; $18. www.teragramballroom.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

