 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
The Chills
The Chills
Alex Lovell Smith

Music Pick: The Chills

Falling James | February 26, 2019 | 7:16pm
AA

Even though modern technology makes accessing music easier than ever, the physical distance between the United States and New Zealand still makes it difficult for Kiwi musicians to travel often to Los Angeles. Like their similarly reclusive — at least on these shores — peers The Clean, The Chills are another brilliant band with a two-word name from Dunedin, New Zealand. Both groups are cited as among the earliest and most influential punk bands from that part of the world, but they are just as likely to branch out into jangling power pop and folk. The Chills' 1986 anthology Kaleidoscope World is a good place to catch up with the extensive back history of singer-guitarist Martin Phillipps. The band's new album, Snow Bound, ranges from sunny indie pop ("Time to Atone") to more melodramatic and majestic alt-rock ("Lord of All I Survey").

The Regent Theater, 448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.; Sun., March 3, 8 p.m.; $25. 323-934-2944, www.spacelandpresents.com.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: