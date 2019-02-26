Music Pick: The Chills

Even though modern technology makes accessing music easier than ever, the physical distance between the United States and New Zealand still makes it difficult for Kiwi musicians to travel often to Los Angeles. Like their similarly reclusive — at least on these shores — peers The Clean, The Chills are another brilliant band with a two-word name from Dunedin, New Zealand. Both groups are cited as among the earliest and most influential punk bands from that part of the world, but they are just as likely to branch out into jangling power pop and folk. The Chills' 1986 anthology Kaleidoscope World is a good place to catch up with the extensive back history of singer-guitarist Martin Phillipps. The band's new album, Snow Bound, ranges from sunny indie pop ("Time to Atone") to more melodramatic and majestic alt-rock ("Lord of All I Survey").

The Regent Theater, 448 S. Main St., downtown L.A.; Sun., March 3, 8 p.m.; $25. 323-934-2944, www.spacelandpresents.com.