Music Pick: The Carvels NYC and Vicky & the Vengents

Fronted by the sassy and stylish chanteuse Lynne Von Pang, The Carvels NYC crank out a brand of rock & roll that's equal parts punk, garage rock and girl-group pop. On the title track of the New York combo's new EP, Life Is Not a Waiting Room, Ms. Von Pang (Trick Babys, Da Willys) belts out urgently romantic entreaties about living life fully while there's still time as Dave Spinley responds with boisterous sax lines and guitarist Brian Morgan surrounds her with leering Johnny Thunders–style licks. "I asked you what is your name/You offered no reply," Von Pang intones dramatically on "I Fell in Love With a Dead Boy," a gender-bent necrophilia fantasy in which her '60s pop melody is crushed together with a Ramones drive. The Carvels NYC are well matched by the dreamy doo-wop/punk-rock collisions of Vicky & the Vengents.

Maui Sugar Mill Saloon, 18389 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana; Sun., May 5, 3:30 p.m.; free. (818) 344-0034, https://tockify.com/sugarmillsaloon/pinboard.