 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
The BriefsEXPAND
The Briefs
Zigpix

Music Pick: The Briefs

Brett Callwood | March 11, 2019 | 11:00am
AA

Kudos, whoever is responsible for putting this tour together (the same show also hits Alex's Bar in Long Beach the following night). As if the presence of hopelessly melodic Seattle punkers The Briefs weren't enough, we also get local horror-surf punks The Flytraps, hard-hitting Latin punks Generacion Suicida and snotty punks The Stitches. They all have "punk" in common, clearly. But this is a multicultural, diverse bill that highlights all that's great about the wider genre. People from all walks of life are welcome, and you don't have to conform to a uniform sound (indeed, you shouldn't). You just have to mean what you say, and give it your all. All four of these bands do exactly that. Should be a killer night.

The Briefs play at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12 at the Bootleg Theater.

Related Stories

Continue Reading

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: