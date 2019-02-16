 


Texacala Jones
Texacala Jones
Music Pick: Texacala Jones

Falling James | February 16, 2019 | 9:44am
AA

Texacala Jones has long been one of the most fascinating and charismatic performers to come out of this city. As leader of Tex & the Horseheads, she alternated between exhilarating, feral outbursts of unrestrained cowpunk passion (“Oh Mother”) and poignant, heart-catching balladry (“Big House, Part III”), mixing blues and punk into a rambunctious roots-rock collision that was distinguished further by her charmingly absurd stream-of-consciousness patter between songs. The devilish Ms. Jones relocated to Austin, Texas, many years ago, but she returns to her old stomping grounds as part of this Local Aid benefit for victims of the Woolsey fire. Although she isn’t bringing her eponymous new band, Texacala Jones will be backed tonight by former Nymphs vocalist Inger Lorre’s latest group. The lineup also includes Fifi, Upright Dogs, The Harsh Carpets, Eric Leach, The Bleeding Deacons, and The By Byes.

Casa Escobar, 22969 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu; Sat., Feb. 16, 6 p.m.; $20. (310) 456-1999.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

