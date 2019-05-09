 


    Herban Planet
Tav FalcoEXPAND
Tav Falco
Klaus Pichler

Music Pick: Tav Falco's Panther Burns

Falling James | May 9, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

Singer-guitarist Tav Falco has been leading varying lineups of Panther Burns since 1979, when he formed the band in Memphis and allied himself for a spell with Big Star's Alex Chilton. Over the decades, he has released a flood of musical gems that are rooted deeply in strains of garage rock, R&B, blues, rockabilly, tango and art rock, which are then overlaid with Falco's shadowy vocals. In 2015 he celebrated his Southern heritage with the publication of a photo book, Iconography of Chance: 99 Photographs of the Evanescent South, which was loaded with evocative images of a vanishing culture. Panther Burns' most recent album, Cabaret of Daggers, is a moody assortment that includes Falco's stylized remakes of "Strange Fruit," Santo & Johnny's "Sleep Walk" and a fuzzed-out "Sally, Go Round the Roses." With Jail Weddings, Sirens in the Night, and DJ Toby Dammit.

The Peppermint Club, 8713 Beverly Blvd., West Hollywood; Fri., May 10, 8 p.m.; $20. (310) 274-7500, www.peppermintclub.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

