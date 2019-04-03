Music Pick: T-Pain

T-Pain proves to be the GOAT of both R&B and autotune time and time again. Since releasing his debut album in 2005, the Tallahassee, Florida, native has provided soundtracks and moments for audiences all across the world. Hit records include "I'm Sprung," "I'm 'n Luv (Wit a Stripper)," "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin')," "Bartender," "Can't Believe It" ... the list goes on. Now in 2019, real name Faheem Rasheed Najm returns with another incredible piece of work titled 1UP, bringing old and news fans alike into his world. The records serve as nostalgia for the T-Pain we all grew up to, with a modern twist catering to the new generation. This will be a show for the books.

T-Pain plays with Abby Jasmine at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, at the Novo.