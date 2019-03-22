 


Music Pick: Summer Walker
Music Pick: Summer Walker

Shirley Ju | March 22, 2019 | 9:32pm
Summer Walker is your favorite singer's favorite singer. Hailing from Atlanta, the singer-songwriter continues to unleash feel-good records that not only sound good but are extremely relatable to the masses. "Girls Need Love," which has amassed over 130 million streams, served as the soundtrack to our summer. This year, she follows up the momentum with a standout remix from Drake. Signed to LVRN/Interscope Records, Walker breaks down all genre barriers, combining the sounds of pop, R&B and alternative, and fine-tuning them with her own unique style. Her lyrics are a first-person perspective on real-life experiences, with an alluring power.

Summer Walker plays with Maya B and Janiyah at 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 24 at the Fonda Theatre.

