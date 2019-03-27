Music Pick: Spiritualized

After nearly 30 years of spinning webs of psychedelic mystery, Spiritualized reveal a more vulnerable and human side on their latest album, And Nothing Hurt. Former Spaceman 3 trip-maker Jason Pierce croons intimate, delicate songs such as "Let's Dance" and "A Perfect Miracle." Instead of wrapping himself up in an obscuring shoegaze haze of smoke and mirrors and volume, Pierce reduces some of these tracks to their barest, most open-hearted essentials. That's not to say there aren't hard-rocking, swirling odysseys of sound such as the Stones-influenced "On the Sunshine" or the glowing Velvet Underground–style shuffle "The Morning After." But this time around, Pierce is just as likely to slow things down with floating, languid, countrified idylls like "Damaged."

The Troubadour, 9081 Santa Monica Blvd., West Hollywood; Fri., March 29, 8 p.m.; $60. (310) 276-6168, troubadour.com.