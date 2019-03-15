 


Spare Parts for Broken Hearts
Spare Parts for Broken Hearts
Music Pick: Spare Parts for Broken Hearts and Potty Mouth

Falling James | March 15, 2019 | 10:00am
Spare Parts for Broken Hearts are led by singer Sarah Green. Her heroic, anthemic vocals lift up such heavy passages as the group's recent single, "Mush," which alternates between introspective sections and more propulsive grunge-rock shifts. Green has the ability to remain coolly powerful and assured within the eyes of the swirling storms she and her bandmates generate. There is something both uplifting and cathartic about the way she chases the pain away with a mighty, soul-clearing howl. Potty Mouth are another local band inspired by early-'90s grunge on their new album, SNAFU. Singer-guitarist Abby Weems has a way with catchy hooks that are bolstered by Victoria Mandanas' relentless drumming and Ally Einbinder's nimble but heavy bass. Most tracks, such as "Liar," slam with a controlled punk-rock fury that alternates with unexpectedly poppy and dreamily melodic interludes like "Starry Eyes."

The Hi Hat, 5043 York Blvd., Highland Park; Thu., March 21, 8 p.m.; free. (323) 258-4427, hihat.la.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

