Music Pick: Songhoy Blues

Songhoy Blues are not a typical blues band. The Malian group describe their music as "desert blues," but what comes out on their recent album, Résistance, is something that is far more engrossing, psychedelic, mysterious and musically diverse than the output of generic blues combos. Iggy Pop lends his gravelly vocals to "Sahara," a swirling whirlwind of funky rhythms spiked with guitars that prick like diamond-tipped needles. "Voter" and "Bamako" are also juiced up with supertight funk accents, forming a base for the group's freewheeling guitar explorations. Themes of displacement echo throughout the record as Songhoy Blues recall their days as exiles driven out of their hometown of Timbuktu during the Malian civil war, when music was banned, before they relocated to Bamako. The group perform every Thursday for the next three weeks.

The Moroccan Lounge, 901 E. First St., downtown L.A.; Thurs., May 9, 8 p.m.; Thurs., May 16, 8 p.m.; Thurs., May 23, 8 p.m.; $15. www.themoroccan.com.