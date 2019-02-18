 


Sly & RobbieEXPAND
Sly & Robbie
Music Pick: Sly & Robbie

Falling James | February 18, 2019 | 6:29pm
AA

Drummer Sly Dunbar and bassist Robbie Shakespeare are the A team when it comes to reggae rhythm sections. The Jamaican duo of musician-producers have backed numerous reggae mainstays — including Peter Tosh, Gregory Isaacs, Bunny Wailer, Sugar Minott, Black Uhuru, Mighty Diamonds and Dennis Brown — but they’ve also demonstrated their prowess and versatility by sitting in with such folks as Material, Grace Jones, Herbie Hancock, Madonna, Bob Dylan, Serge Gainsbourg and Britney Spears. Continuing to evolve from the 1970s into the 1980s, Dunbar and Shakespeare have been crucial in the evolution of reggae into dub and Rocker styles. The pair’s recent release, Nordub, finds them interacting with Norwegian trumpeter Nils Petter Molvær and others as they roam across a landscape of ambient passages, sonic collages and jazzy dub laced with funk and blues grooves.

Dub Club at the Echoplex, 1154 Glendale Blvd., Echo Park; Wed., Feb. 22, 9 p.m.; $20. (213) 413-8200.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

