Music Pick: Sisterook

There aren't many places in Southern California where an original band with its own distinctive style and unusual songs can escape notice for long, but Ventura County is one of them. Singer-guitarist Evangeline Noelle and her powerful combo are based in Ojai, where cover bands are far more likely to get attention than a group taking chances on their own songs. Noelle has a searing, thunderous voice, which she needs every ounce of to rise above the crushing hard-rock drive she and her bandmates generate. Such epic tracks as "Wake to Sleep" and the spacious blues ramble "Fancy Car" evoke classic rock and psychedelia mixed with raw punk rock and grunge. But Noelle also reveals an unexpectedly gentle side with the swaying, swirling melodies of "Oh Here We Go," which eventually culminates in a full-on storm of raging guitars.

The Study Hollywood, 6356 Hollywood Blvd.; Sun., March 17, 8:30 p.m. (323) 469-0040, www.thestudyhlwd.com.