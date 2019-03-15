 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
SisterookEXPAND
Sisterook
Ayamefoto

Music Pick: Sisterook

Falling James | March 15, 2019 | 9:00am
AA

There aren't many places in Southern California where an original band with its own distinctive style and unusual songs can escape notice for long, but Ventura County is one of them. Singer-guitarist Evangeline Noelle and her powerful combo are based in Ojai, where cover bands are far more likely to get attention than a group taking chances on their own songs. Noelle has a searing, thunderous voice, which she needs every ounce of to rise above the crushing hard-rock drive she and her bandmates generate. Such epic tracks as "Wake to Sleep" and the spacious blues ramble "Fancy Car" evoke classic rock and psychedelia mixed with raw punk rock and grunge. But Noelle also reveals an unexpectedly gentle side with the swaying, swirling melodies of "Oh Here We Go," which eventually culminates in a full-on storm of raging guitars.

The Study Hollywood, 6356 Hollywood Blvd.; Sun., March 17, 8:30 p.m. (323) 469-0040, www.thestudyhlwd.com.

Related Stories

Continue Reading
 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: