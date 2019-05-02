Music Pick: Shoreline Mafia

Shoreline Mafia is the biggest rap group to come out of Los Angeles this generation, but if you speak to the group's leader OhGeesy, he'll correct you and say they're a family, not a rap group. Best friends OhGeesy, Fenix, Rob Vicious, Kato started this group that encapsulates the new wave of trap, rap and living life to the fullest. It was their 2017 single "Musty" that put them on the map, with a music video currently clocking in at over 51 million views on Youtube alone. Since then, singles "Nun Major," "Serve A Boat," and "Whuss The Deal" arrived as close favorites. Now, the group takes their efforts to the main stage at Shrine Expo Hall for a special evening.

Shoreline Mafia plays at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, May 3 and Saturday, May 4 at the Shrine Auditorium.