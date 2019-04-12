Music Pick: Shana Cleveland

Shana Cleveland is best known as leader of hazy fantasists La Luz, who blend '60s garage-pop with surf-rock adornments. On her new solo recording, Night of the Worm Moon, the singer-guitarist ventures further into the mystic with a series of gently psychedelic folk ballads. The album's press release cites such inspirations as Sun Ra and Octavia Butler and lists Cleveland's interstellar themes about UFOs, alternate dimensions and other "cosmic concerns." While the laid-back folk-pop settings rarely approach the sonic adventurousness of Sun Ra's kinetic creativity, "The Fireball" and "In Another Realm" exude their own quietly lulling poignancy. At times, Cleveland instills similarly low-key passages "I'll Never Know" and "A New Song" with hints of inexplicable mystery drifting in the starry ether.

Hotel Figueroa, 939 S. Figueroa St., downtown; Tue., April 16, 8:30 p.m.; $12. (213) 627-8971, figueroahotel.com.