Music Pick: Sebadoh

You have to hand it to Lou Barlow. As a founding member of both Sebadoh and Dinosaur Jr., not to mention The Folk Implosion, Barlow played a huge role in pioneering the lo-fi, fuzzy alt-rock style that was so big in the '90s and beyond. For many years, Barlow has balanced Dinosaur Jr. and Sebadoh in particular, and to his enormous credit neither of them ever felt like a side project. He has just dropped the ninth Sebadoh studio album, Act Surprised, as well as the "Celebrate the Void" single. Thirty-three years into a career that has seen them influence so many, there's plenty to celebrate. Flower also play.

Sebadoh play with Flower at 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 6 at The Roxy.