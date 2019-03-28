 


Music Pick: Sasami

Falling James | March 28, 2019 | 10:00am
You might remember Sasami Ashworth from when she used to add synthesizer and unusual musical embellishments during her time as a member of Cherry Glazerr. On her new solo album, Sasami, the local singer reveals other layers of herself. She duets with Devendra Banhart on "Free," a gentle song in which their mournful voices murmur together with a somberly restrained introspection. The record ranges from the similarly low-key soft pop of "I Was a Window" and "Pacify My Heart" to more jangling slices of indie rock such as "Not the Time." Other tracks, such as "At Hollywood" and "Jealousy," are steeped in a watery veneer of art-pop, whereas the aptly titled "Adult Contemporary" is a glassy-eyed folk interlude in which Sasami coos mysteriously about "a darkness you can sell."

The Echo, 1822 Sunset Blvd., Echo Park; Wed., April 3, 8:30 p.m.; $15. (213) 413-8200, spacelandpresents.com.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

