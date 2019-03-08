 


  MVN

4
Sam Fender
Sam Fender
Jackson Whitefield

Music Pick: Sam Fender

Lily Moayeri | March 8, 2019 | 3:00pm
AA

The chisel-faced Sam Fender, who stares balefully out of his photographs, part belligerent, part come-hither, is the recipient of the Critics' Choice Award at the 2019 Brits — the English cousin to our Grammys. Besides the credibility this accolade bestows on the 22-year-old singer-songwriter, it also means Fender is treading the same ground as Adele, Sam Smith, James Bay and Florence + the Machine, among many lauded others. In the couple of years Fender has been making the live circuit rounds, he has released an album's worth of ear-catching singles, plus the Dead Boys EP. His song "Play God" found its way onto FIFA 19 and his suicide lament, "Dead Boys," is a prime example of Fender's social-commentary lyricism that is largely informed by his Northern England birthplace, not too far from where his music gets its Arctic Monkeys–meet–The Smiths flavor.

Sam Fender plays at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 11, at the Moroccan Lounge.

 
Lily Moayeri has been writing about music since she attended college the first time, with the occasional article on television, art, fashion and random elements of pop culture. She is a major contributor to the textbook The Guerilla Guide To Music.

