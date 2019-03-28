Music Pick: Russell Haswell

Blithely brilliant. That's the best way to describe the sounds that erupt and wend their way out of any given speaker system blessed enough — and stressed enough — to be moved by British sonic sorcerer Russell Haswell. Starting his creative life as a graphic designer and Merzbow remixer, quickly developing an uncompromising and deeply inquisitive streak of electronic music, Haswell became one of the leading lights of the Editions Mego and Warp labels. Tonight he presents a set of improvisations on themes explored by his most recent records, one of which is the 37 Minute Workout Vol. #2 album on Diagonal. You'd never think to look at him that he possesses such world-shaking power — but, like Thomas Carlyle's "unknown good man," Haswell is that secret vein of water flowing underground, making the earth above so green.

Russell Haswell plays with Street Sects and Nu Sire at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29 at Zebulon.